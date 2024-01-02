How to Watch Tennessee vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 262nd.
- The 77.1 points per game the Volunteers record are 10.4 more points than the Spartans give up (66.7).
- Tennessee has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.1).
- The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).
- Tennessee sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% in home games and 32.6% when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.