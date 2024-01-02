The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 41.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 262nd.

The 77.1 points per game the Volunteers record are 10.4 more points than the Spartans give up (66.7).

Tennessee has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).

Tennessee sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in road games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% in home games and 32.6% when playing on the road.

