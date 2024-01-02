The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
  • The 79.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).
  • When St. John's scores more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.

Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • Butler is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 233rd.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up.
  • Butler has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's posted 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.0 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Red Storm played better in home games last season, giving up 70.0 points per game, compared to 82.8 away from home.
  • Looking at three-pointers, St. John's performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.1.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Butler sunk fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena
1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley W 96-70 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

