The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Carnesecca Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

St. John's has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.

The 79.2 points per game the Red Storm score are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).

When St. John's scores more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.7% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

Butler is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 233rd.

The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up.

Butler has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's posted 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.0 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Storm played better in home games last season, giving up 70.0 points per game, compared to 82.8 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, St. John's performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.1.

The Bulldogs conceded 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Butler sunk fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (36.7%) too.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule