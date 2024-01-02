Roane County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Roane County, Tennessee? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oliver Springs High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wartburg Central High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oliver Springs High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
