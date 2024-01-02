Player prop bet options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are listed when the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:47 per game.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Ryan O'Reilly has racked up 30 points (0.8 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Roman Josi has eight goals and 21 assists for Nashville.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Bedard's 33 points are important for Chicago. He has put up 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 31 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3

