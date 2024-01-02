There are six games on today's NBA schedule, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH+, and NBCS-CHI

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 22-10

22-10 CHI Record: 15-19

15-19 PHI Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)

121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (sixth) CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (35.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (35.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -10.5

PHI -10.5 PHI Odds to Win: -550

-550 CHI Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 224.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and YES

Records and Stats

NO Record: 19-14

19-14 BKN Record: 15-18

15-18 NO Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th) BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -6.5

NO -6.5 NO Odds to Win: -250

-250 BKN Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 229.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs hit the road the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 10-22

10-22 SA Record: 5-27

5-27 MEM Stats: 106.8 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

106.8 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th) SA Stats: 111.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.3 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 5.2 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -11.5

MEM -11.5 MEM Odds to Win: -700

-700 SA Odds to Win: +500

+500 Total: 233.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 22-9

22-9 BOS Record: 26-6

26-6 OKC Stats: 121.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

121.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (11th) BOS Stats: 120.8 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -2.5

BOS -2.5 BOS Odds to Win: -145

-145 OKC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 238.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Orlando Magic

The Magic take to the home court of the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

Records and Stats

GS Record: 15-17

15-17 ORL Record: 19-13

19-13 GS Stats: 116.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

116.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (19th) ORL Stats: 112.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Stephen Curry (27.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.5 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -3.5

GS -3.5 GS Odds to Win: -160

-160 ORL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 231.5 points

The Sacramento Kings face the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets take to the home court of the Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSSE

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 19-12

19-12 CHA Record: 7-24

7-24 SAC Stats: 117.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (21st)

117.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (21st) CHA Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.5 APG) CHA Key Player: P.J. Washington (13.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -15.5

SAC -15.5 SAC Odds to Win: -2000

-2000 CHA Odds to Win: +1000

+1000 Total: 232.5 points

