Morgan County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Morgan County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wartburg Central High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.