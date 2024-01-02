Maury County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Maury County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Summit High School at Nolensville High School
- Game Time: 7:29 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Nolensville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summertown High School at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampshire Unit School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
