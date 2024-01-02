Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Parssinen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Parssinen stats and insights
- Parssinen has scored in six of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play, Parssinen has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Parssinen's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.