The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) on January 2, 2024 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Memphis is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The 106.8 points per game the Grizzlies score are 16.5 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 103.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they are faring better offensively, averaging 109.1 points per contest.

Memphis cedes 112.6 points per game in home games this season, compared to 114.8 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Grizzlies have performed better in home games this season, sinking 13.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries