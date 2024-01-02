The Memphis Grizzlies (10-22) are heavily favored (-11.5) to break a three-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (5-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Spurs 110

Grizzlies vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 11.5)

Spurs (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-7.0)

Grizzlies (-7.0) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.6

The Grizzlies (13-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.6% of the time, 3.1% more often than the Spurs (12-20-0) this year.

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the total 65.6% of the time this season (21 out of 32). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 32).

The Grizzlies have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season, higher than the .129 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (4-27).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have struggled to generate points this season, ranking worst in the league with 106.8 points per game. They've done better on defense, ranking 14th by giving up 113.8 points per contest.

Memphis ranks 24th in the NBA with 41.8 rebounds per contest, but it is giving up 46.3 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are averaging just 24 dimes per contest (fourth-worst in league).

With 14.7 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA by sinking 12.9 threes per contest, but they have a 33.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks second-worst in the league.

