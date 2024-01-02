If you live in Gibson County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Gibson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peabody High School at Dresden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Dresden, TN

Dresden, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at Milan High School