Filip Forsberg will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Forsberg are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Filip Forsberg vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In Forsberg's 37 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 24 of 37 games this season, Forsberg has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Forsberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Forsberg hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 55.6% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -49 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 37 Games 3 41 Points 2 18 Goals 0 23 Assists 2

