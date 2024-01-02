In the upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Dante Fabbro to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in two games (zero shots).

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

Fabbro's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:17 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

