Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 2?
Will Cole Smith score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in three of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted three shots and scored two goals.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.8%.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
