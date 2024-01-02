Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Carroll County, Tennessee today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gleason School at McKenzie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: McKenzie, TN

McKenzie, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

6:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12

2A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenfield School at Clarksburg High School