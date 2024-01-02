Tuesday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) taking on the Belmont Bruins (9-4, 2-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 victory, as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Belmont vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 80, Belmont 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-10.8)

Southern Illinois (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins' +25 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.1 points per game (54th in college basketball) while giving up 79.2 per outing (337th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Belmont accumulates rank 274th in college basketball, 2.4 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents collect.

Belmont makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 32% from deep.

Belmont and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bruins commit 12.8 per game (269th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (177th in college basketball).

