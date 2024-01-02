Bedford County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Bedford County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Webb School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.