According to our computer model, the No. 2 Washington Huskies will beat the No. 3 Texas Longhorns when the two teams play at Caesars Superdome on Monday, January 1, which kicks off at 8:45 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Texas vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+3.5) Under (63.5) Washington 30, Texas 29

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 7-6-0 this season.

Texas has an ATS record of 6-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Longhorns have played 13 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

Texas games this season have posted an average total of 54, which is 9.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 40.8% chance to win.

So far this year, the Huskies have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread.

Washington is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The Huskies have hit the over in six of their 13 games with a set total (46.2%).

The average point total for the Washington this year is 1.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Longhorns vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 36.2 17.5 49.0 21.0 31.6 19.2 Washington 37.7 23.6 34.0 31.0 37.6 25.2

