The Citrus Bowl will feature the Tennessee Volunteers entering a showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Tennessee ranks 38th in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and 35th in scoring defense (22 points allowed per game) this season. Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (240.2), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total yards surrendered per game (274.2).

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Tennessee vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Tennessee Iowa 453.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.2 (133rd) 348.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (5th) 202.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.1 (108th) 251 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.2 (130th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (77th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) on 230-of-355 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 299 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 137 times for 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), scoring four times.

Jabari Small has piled up 475 yards on 95 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's 765 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 96 times and has totaled 65 catches and two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 591 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

McCallan Castles has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 1,096 yards on 115-of-233 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 164 carries for 804 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has piled up 110 carries and totaled 429 yards with three touchdowns.

Erick All paces his squad with 299 receiving yards on 21 catches with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has recorded 252 receiving yards (19.4 yards per game) on 29 receptions.

Addison Ostrenga's 39 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

