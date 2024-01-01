Based on our computer projections, the No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers will defeat the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes when the two teams play at Camping World Stadium on Monday, January 1, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Over (35.5) Tennessee 26, Iowa 16

SEC Predictions This Week

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

The Volunteers have six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-2.

The Volunteers have seen six of its 11 games hit the over.

Tennessee games have had an average of 55.9 points this season, 20.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 35.1% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.

Iowa is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Hawkeyes have hit the over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).

The average total in Iowa games this year is 0.1 less points than the point total of 35.5 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.5 22 36.1 17.9 19 31.5 Iowa 16.6 13.2 0 26 12 15

