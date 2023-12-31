Vanderbilt vs. Radford December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) will play the Radford Highlanders (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Vanderbilt vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taniya Hanner: 9.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Olivia Wagner: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maci Rhoades: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
