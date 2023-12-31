Titans vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 17
Peruse the injury report for the Tennessee Titans (5-10), which currently has 22 players listed on it, as the Titans ready for their matchup against the Houston Texans (8-7) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM .
The Titans are coming off of a loss to the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 20-17.
The Texans fell to the Cleveland Browns 36-22 in their last outing.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tre Avery
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Quinton Bohanna
|DL
|Personal
|Out
|Caleb Farley
|CB
|Back
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Shin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Colton Dowell
|WR
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Caleb Murphy
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marlon Davidson
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|TK McLendon Jr.
|DE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OL
|Wrist
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|Hip
|Questionable
|Sheldon Rankins
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Greenard
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Beck
|FB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 17 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Titans Season Insights
- The Titans rank 27th with 293.3 total yards per contest on offense, and they rank 17th with 334.9 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are generating 18.3 points per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL on defense (21.4 points given up per game).
- The Titans are generating 185.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 225.7 passing yards per game (18th-ranked) on defense.
- Tennessee ranks 17th in the NFL with 107.9 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 14th with 109.2 rushing yards allowed per contest on defense.
- The Titans own a -6 turnover margin this season, which ranks 24th in the NFL.
Titans vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Texans (-4)
- Moneyline: Texans (-210), Titans (+170)
- Total: 44 points
