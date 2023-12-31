Titans vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Star running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at NRG Stadium.
See player props for the Texans' and Titans' best players in this matchup.
Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds
- Henry Odds to Score First TD: +490
- Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derrick Henry
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|DeAndre Hopkins
|-
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|Treylon Burks
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Will Levis
|212.5 (-113)
|7.5 (-113)
|-
|Tyjae Spears
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|264.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-106)
|-
