The Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) face the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up 7.9 more points per game (77.0) than the Flames give up (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Tennessee is 6-1.

Liberty's record is 4-6 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.

The 62.9 points per game the Flames average are 9.6 fewer points than the Volunteers allow (72.5).

Liberty has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 72.5 points.

The Flames are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Volunteers concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Volunteers' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Flames have given up.

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.4 FG%

