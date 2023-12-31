The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) will face the Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee Players to Watch

Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

Bella Smuda: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.8 BLK Emma Hess: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Asia Boone: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Hodges: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

