Sunday's game at Liberty Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames (5-9) at 2:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a win for Tennessee by a score of 74-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Volunteers won their most recent game 85-63 against Wofford on Tuesday.

Tennessee vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Tennessee vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 74, Liberty 68

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

When the Volunteers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 78 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-73 on November 25, it was their best win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Volunteers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Tennessee has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 78) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 140) on November 13

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 165) on December 10

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 169) on November 19

85-63 at home over Wofford (No. 230) on December 19

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

12.8 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

11.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 44.4 FG%

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 77 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (313th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game.

