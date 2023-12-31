The Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Bryant matchup in this article.

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Bryant Moneyline

Ole Miss vs. Bryant Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Rebels' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Bryant has put together an 8-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 Ole Miss is 45th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+11000), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).

The Rebels have experienced the 20th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 0.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.