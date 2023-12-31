How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) will look to extend a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
- Ole Miss is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 255th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 141st.
- The 75.9 points per game the Rebels average are just 0.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (75.4).
- Ole Miss has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 65.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Rebels allowed 67.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.8.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal
|W 88-78
|Frost Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Troy
|W 74-53
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/23/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 89-72
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Bryant
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|Florida
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.