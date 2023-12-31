In the Week 17 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kyle Philips score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips has 166 receiving yards on 13 catches (19 targets) this year, averaging 23.7 yards per game.

Having played seven games this year, Philips has not tallied a TD reception.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

