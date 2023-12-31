Will Kyle Philips Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyle Philips was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 17 contest against the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Philips' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Kyle Philips and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Philips' season stats include 166 yards on 13 receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.
Keep an eye on Philips' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Kyle Philips Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Aaron Rodgers
- Click Here for Hunter Luepke
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Amari Cooper
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
Titans vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Philips 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|166
|72
|0
|12.8
Philips Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|3
|3
|24
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|61
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|2
|1
|-3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.