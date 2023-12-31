Desmond Bane and De'Aaron Fox are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) and the Sacramento Kings (18-12) meet at FedExForum on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

BSSE, NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Grizzlies lost to the Clippers 117-106. With 22 points, Marcus Smart was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Smart 22 2 2 3 0 4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 22 2 4 2 2 4 Ja Morant 19 6 10 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.1 points, 1.7 assists and 5.6 boards per game.

Santi Aldama averages 11.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

David Roddy posts 8.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Watch Bane, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 23.8 5.1 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.9 Desmond Bane 23.0 4.3 4.7 0.8 0.3 3.4 Ja Morant 13.4 2.7 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Santi Aldama 7.2 3.7 1.1 0.5 0.6 1.5 Ziaire Williams 6.6 2.9 1.9 0.4 0.4 0.8

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.