Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 31
The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into their Sunday, December 31 game against the Sacramento Kings (18-12) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies head into this contest after a 117-106 loss to the Clippers on Friday. In the loss, Marcus Smart paced the Grizzlies with 22 points.
Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|9.1
|2.0
|3.5
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|8.3
|2.9
|2.0
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out
|Achilles
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Malik Monk: Questionable (Foot)
Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA
