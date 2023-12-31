The Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into their Sunday, December 31 game against the Sacramento Kings (18-12) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies head into this contest after a 117-106 loss to the Clippers on Friday. In the loss, Marcus Smart paced the Grizzlies with 22 points.

Grizzlies vs Kings Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2.0 3.5 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Alex Len: Questionable (Ankle), Malik Monk: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

