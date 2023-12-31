The Sacramento Kings (15-9), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-CA

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane averages 24.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 21.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Santi Aldama averages 12.3 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

David Roddy averages 8.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4.4 boards.

Bismack Biyombo posts 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is putting up 18.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He's also draining 57.4% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are getting 30.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox this season.

The Kings are receiving 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Malik Monk this year.

The Kings are receiving 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

The Kings are getting 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter this season.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Kings 106 Points Avg. 117.1 112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 43.4% Field Goal % 46.8% 33.2% Three Point % 36.8%

