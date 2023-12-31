DeAndre Hopkins versus the Houston Texans pass defense and Derek Stingley Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Titans play the Texans at NRG Stadium. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 130.8 8.7 22 73 8.71

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

DeAndre Hopkins & the Titans' Offense

DeAndre Hopkins paces his squad with 939 receiving yards on 61 catches with six touchdowns.

Through the air, Tennessee is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking seventh-last in the NFL with 2,781 total passing yards (185.4 per game). It also ranks 20th in yards per attempt (6.3).

The Titans are bottom-10 in points this season, placing 27th in the NFL with 274 total points scored (18.3 per contest). They also rank 27th in total yards (4,399).

Tennessee has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 29.4 times per game, which is second in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Titans are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (48.4% red-zone pass rate).

Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 32 tackles and 12 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Houston is conceding 247.5 yards per game (3,712 total) in the air, which is the seventh-most in the league.

The Texans are 17th in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 22.1 points.

Houston has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season.

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats

DeAndre Hopkins Derek Stingley Jr. Rec. Targets 120 31 Def. Targets Receptions 61 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.4 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 939 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 4.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 174 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 5 Interceptions

