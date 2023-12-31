Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans come together in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Hopkins has 61 catches (on 120 targets) for a team-best 939 yards (62.6 per game) and six TDs.

Hopkins has grabbed a touchdown pass in four of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 Texans 9 2 21 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 2 20 0

