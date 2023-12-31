Colton Dowell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Dowell's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Colton Dowell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Dowell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Colton Dowell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Chris Moore (LP/ribs): 18 Rec; 362 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dowell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 3 0 0 3.0

Dowell Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.