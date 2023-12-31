Chris Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. All of Moore's stats can be found below.

Rep Chris Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore's season stats include 362 yards on 18 receptions (20.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 39 yards. He has been targeted 28 times.

Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Titans have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Kyle Philips (FP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 61 Rec; 939 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 18 362 51 0 20.1

Moore Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 1 1 49 0 Week 3 @Browns 3 2 41 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 1 44 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 6 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2 1 29 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 49 0 Week 12 Panthers 4 3 41 0 Week 13 Colts 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Texans 4 3 39 0 Week 16 Seahawks 2 1 9 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.