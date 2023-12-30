Williamson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Williamson County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Page High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 30
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
