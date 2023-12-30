The Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they try to break a six-game road slide when they square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is 134.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt -13.5 134.5

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 12 games this season, Vanderbilt and its opponents have gone over 134.5 points.

The average total in Vanderbilt's matchups this year is 140.9, 6.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Commodores have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

This season, the Commodores have won two of their three games when favored by at least -1100 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Vanderbilt, based on the moneyline, is 91.7%.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 8 66.7% 68.4 130.7 72.5 140.4 141.8 Dartmouth 3 30% 62.3 130.7 67.9 140.4 140.3

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The 68.4 points per game the Commodores average are only 0.5 more points than the Big Green give up (67.9).

Vanderbilt has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 4-8-0 1-2 4-8-0 Dartmouth 4-6-0 1-1 1-9-0

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Dartmouth 14-6 Home Record 7-5 5-6 Away Record 3-11 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

