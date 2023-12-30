How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Quinnipiac vs Florida (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida A&M vs South Carolina (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Liberty vs Alabama (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Alabama A&M vs Georgia (2:30 PM ET | December 30)
- Central Arkansas vs Missouri (3:00 PM ET | December 30)
- UNC Wilmington vs Arkansas (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- This season, the Commodores have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
- Vanderbilt has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 239th.
- The Commodores record 68.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 67.9 the Big Green allow.
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 67.9 points, it is 4-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Vanderbilt played worse when playing at home last season, posting 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in away games.
- The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).
- In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than away from home (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.