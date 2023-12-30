The Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) will try to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • This season, the Commodores have a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.7% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
  • Vanderbilt has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Commodores are the 188th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 239th.
  • The Commodores record 68.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 67.9 the Big Green allow.
  • When Vanderbilt scores more than 67.9 points, it is 4-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Vanderbilt played worse when playing at home last season, posting 71.2 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game in away games.
  • The Commodores ceded 67.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.9).
  • In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (8.4) than away from home (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Texas Tech L 76-54 Dickies Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina L 63-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis L 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Dartmouth - Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Alabama - Memorial Gymnasium
1/9/2024 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

