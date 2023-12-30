Saturday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) and Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 73, Dartmouth 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-9.8)

Vanderbilt (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Vanderbilt has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Dartmouth, who is 4-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Commodores' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Big Green's games have gone over.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores average 68.4 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (221st in college basketball). They have a -49 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt averages 36.5 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 35.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Vanderbilt connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (321st in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make while shooting 40% from deep.

The Commodores' 90 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 283rd in college basketball, and the 95.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 305th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 10.8 per game (97th in college basketball) and force 10.6 (301st in college basketball action).

