Can we expect Vanderbilt to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Vanderbilt's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Vanderbilt ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 0-0 NR NR 41

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt's best wins

Vanderbilt's signature win of the season came against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to the RPI. Vanderbilt picked up the 73-70 home win on November 12. Iyana Moore dropped a team-leading 21 points with five rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Fairfield.

Next best wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 81/RPI) on November 24

51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 84/RPI) on December 7

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 106/RPI) on November 15

72-50 at home over Lipscomb (No. 118/RPI) on December 17

68-64 over Northern Iowa (No. 142/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Commodores have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Vanderbilt has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Commodores have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Vanderbilt is playing the 197th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Commodores' 16 remaining games this year, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records above .500.

Vanderbilt has 16 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Vanderbilt's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Vanderbilt games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.