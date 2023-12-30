The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) hit the court against the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC action.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks' 64.8 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 64.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • UT Martin has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
  • Tennessee Tech is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The Golden Eagles record 67.4 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 69 the Skyhawks allow.
  • When Tennessee Tech scores more than 69 points, it is 4-0.
  • UT Martin is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.3% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Skyhawks concede.
  • The Skyhawks shoot 42% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 43.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Kenley McCarn: 16.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.9 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)
  • Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.4 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 10 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 South Dakota L 80-74 Skyhawk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas State W 67-62 First National Bank Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State W 75-69 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/11/2024 Western Illinois - Skyhawk Arena

