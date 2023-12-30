UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30
Saturday's game that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 30.
There is no line set for the game.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cookeville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena
UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 80, Tennessee Tech 76
Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech
- Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-4.4)
- Computer Predicted Total: 155.4
Tennessee Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to UT Martin's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Skyhawks' games have gone over. In the past 10 games, Tennessee Tech has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. UT Martin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks put up 85.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 80.8 per outing (346th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.
- The 43.6 rebounds per game UT Martin accumulates rank 11th in college basketball, 3.4 more than the 40.2 its opponents pull down.
- UT Martin knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (35th in college basketball) at a 36.4% rate (73rd in college basketball), compared to the 9.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc.
- UT Martin has committed 12 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (232nd in college basketball).
