Will Tennessee be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Tennessee's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 12 10 7

Tennessee's best wins

Tennessee picked up its signature win of the season on December 9, when it beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79. The leading scorer against Illinois was Dalton Knecht, who recorded 21 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-56 over Syracuse (No. 16/RPI) on November 20

80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 10

87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 58/RPI) on December 5

79-70 over NC State (No. 78/RPI) on December 16

65-46 at home over Tarleton State (No. 126/RPI) on December 21

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Tennessee has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

According to the RPI, the Volunteers have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee has to deal with the sixth-most difficult schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Volunteers have 18 games remaining this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.

Tennessee's upcoming schedule features three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV Channel: SEC Network

