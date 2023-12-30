2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tennessee March Madness Odds | January 1
Will Tennessee be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Tennessee's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Tennessee ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-3
|0-0
|12
|10
|7
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee's best wins
Tennessee picked up its signature win of the season on December 9, when it beat the Illinois Fighting Illini, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79. The leading scorer against Illinois was Dalton Knecht, who recorded 21 points with four rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 73-56 over Syracuse (No. 16/RPI) on November 20
- 80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 10
- 87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 58/RPI) on December 5
- 79-70 over NC State (No. 78/RPI) on December 16
- 65-46 at home over Tarleton State (No. 126/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tennessee's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Based on the RPI, Tennessee has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.
- According to the RPI, the Volunteers have three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Tennessee has to deal with the sixth-most difficult schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Volunteers have 18 games remaining this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records north of .500.
- Tennessee's upcoming schedule features three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Tennessee's next game
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Norfolk State Spartans
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.