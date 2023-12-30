The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are traveling to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) for a contest between OVC foes at Hooper Eblen Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 154th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks allow their opponents to score (80.8).
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee Tech scores 78 points per game at home, and 64.3 away.
  • The Golden Eagles concede 77 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.
  • Tennessee Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than away (27.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Alabama W 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Evansville L 82-51 Ford Center
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

