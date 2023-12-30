The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are traveling to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) for a contest between OVC foes at Hooper Eblen Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 154th.

The Golden Eagles put up 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks allow their opponents to score (80.8).

Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee Tech scores 78 points per game at home, and 64.3 away.

The Golden Eagles concede 77 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.

Tennessee Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than away (27.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule