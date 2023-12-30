How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) are traveling to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) for a contest between OVC foes at Hooper Eblen Arena, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.4% the Skyhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 154th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 9.7 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks allow their opponents to score (80.8).
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 80.8 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee Tech scores 78 points per game at home, and 64.3 away.
- The Golden Eagles concede 77 points per game at home, and 77.4 away.
- Tennessee Tech knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than away (27.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|W 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 82-51
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
