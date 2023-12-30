Saturday's game at Hooper Eblen Arena has the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) going head-to-head against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UT Martin by a score of 80-76, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 80, Tennessee Tech 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-4.4)

UT Martin (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.4

Tennessee Tech's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and UT Martin's is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 6-5-0 and the Skyhawks are 7-3-0. In the last 10 games, Tennessee Tech has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. UT Martin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 6.1 points per game with a -85 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (271st in college basketball) and give up 77.2 per contest (310th in college basketball).

The 32.7 rebounds per game Tennessee Tech averages rank 330th in the nation, and are 4.1 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Tennessee Tech makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) while shooting 32.2% from deep (236th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 35.6%.

The Golden Eagles average 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (231st in college basketball), and give up 100.7 points per 100 possessions (345th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.2 per game (125th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.6 (342nd in college basketball).

