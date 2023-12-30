Can we expect Tennessee Tech to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Tennessee Tech ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-2 NR NR 313

Tennessee Tech's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Tennessee Tech beat the Morehead State Eagles on the road on January 4. The final score was 79-56. Reagan Hurst, in that signature victory, compiled a team-high 13 points with four rebounds and one assist. Peyton Carter also played a role with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 317/RPI) on December 18

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 318/RPI) on December 21

65-59 over Stetson (No. 349/RPI) on November 25

Tennessee Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Tennessee Tech is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee Tech has the 241st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule includes 11 games against teams with worse records and three games against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at TTU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tennessee Tech's next game

Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

