How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (3-8) take the court against the Little Rock Trojans (2-10) on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET in OVC play.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up 14 fewer points per game (52.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (66.2).
- Tennessee State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.2 points.
- The Tigers average 54.5 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Trojans allow.
- Tennessee State is 1-2 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Little Rock is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 54.5 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 35.8% from the field, 8.4% lower than the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans shoot 39.1% from the field, two% lower than the Tigers allow.
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Eboni Williams: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Zyion Shannon: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Aaniya Webb: 5.5 PTS, 26.8 FG%, 16.3 3PT% (7-for-43)
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 79-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/21/2023
|UT Southern
|W 86-79
|Gentry Complex
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 75-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
