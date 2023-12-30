The Tennessee State Tigers (7-7, 0-1 OVC) host the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at Gentry Complex, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Tigers are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The point total is 158.5 for the matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: Gentry Complex

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -3.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Tennessee State and its opponents have gone over 158.5 combined points.

The average total in Tennessee State's games this season is 149.9, 8.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers have only covered the spread once in nine opportunities this season.

Tennessee State has won one of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Tigers are 1-3 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Tennessee State has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 5 55.6% 76.7 155.7 73.2 153.1 148.4 Little Rock 5 35.7% 79 155.7 79.9 153.1 153.4

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Tennessee State went 8-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Tigers record 76.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 79.9 the Trojans give up.

When Tennessee State totals more than 79.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-8-0 0-4 5-4-0 Little Rock 7-7-0 1-3 9-5-0

Tennessee State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits

Tennessee State Little Rock 5-1 Home Record 6-3 1-5 Away Record 1-3 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 0-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

